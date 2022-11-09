Strong tremors felt in Delhi, neighbouring areas after earthquake in Nepal

Strong tremors lasting several seconds were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and neighbouring areas after a strong earthquake struck in Nepal. The magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3 and it occurred at 1.57 am, according to National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, said National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted. National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.
The epicenter of the earth quake was at Dailekh (Nepal), 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) in a tweet said shaking was felt over 500 km by approximately 209 million people in India and Nepal.
Several users took to social media platforms after the tremors were felt in the national capital.
A Delhi disaster management authority official told Hindustan Times that no call has been received yet at emergency operation center about any damages following the earthquake.
