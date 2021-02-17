OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Strong tremors jolt Guwahati and other parts of NE India
A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes (REUTERS)
A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes (REUTERS)

Strong tremors jolt Guwahati and other parts of NE India

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 06:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The epicentre of the earthquake which occurred at05.54 pm was 17 km west-northwest of Tezpur, Assam, according to National Center for Seismology

The city of Guwahati in Assam was today jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the earthquake which occurred at05.54 pm was 17 km west-northwest of Tezpur, Assam, according to National Center for Seismology.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The report said the asset quality indicators for AHFCs registered a marginal improvement with a reported gross NPA percent of 3.1% as of Sept 30, 2020, as against 3.6% as of March 31, 2020

Affordable housing finance companies may grow at 12-15% in FY22: Report

2 min read . 06:24 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Oxford Economics ups India growth forecast to 10.2% for 2021

1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
In October last year, the FATF had concluded that Pakistan had failed to fulfil six key conditions set by the watchdog.

Pakistan may stay on FATF's grey list until June: Report

2 min read . 06:04 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Employers keen on hiring freshers across job roles: Report

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST

Earlier, a low-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Bihar on Monday night, though no damage was reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors measured 3.5 on the Richter scale and were felt around 9.23 pm.

The epicentre was close to the state capital, at a depth of five km, it said.

The tremors were mild enough to go unnoticed by a large section of the population here.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout