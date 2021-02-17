Strong tremors jolt Guwahati and other parts of NE India

Strong tremors jolt Guwahati and other parts of NE India1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 06:38 PM IST
- The epicentre of the earthquake which occurred at05.54 pm was 17 km west-northwest of Tezpur, Assam, according to National Center for Seismology
The city of Guwahati in Assam was today jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale.
The epicentre of the earthquake which occurred at05.54 pm was 17 km west-northwest of Tezpur, Assam, according to National Center for Seismology.
Affordable housing finance companies may grow at 12-15% in FY22: Report2 min read . 06:24 PM IST
Oxford Economics ups India growth forecast to 10.2% for 20211 min read . 06:14 PM IST
Pakistan may stay on FATF's grey list until June: Report2 min read . 06:04 PM IST
Employers keen on hiring freshers across job roles: Report1 min read . 06:03 PM IST
Earlier, a low-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Bihar on Monday night, though no damage was reported.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors measured 3.5 on the Richter scale and were felt around 9.23 pm.
The epicentre was close to the state capital, at a depth of five km, it said.
The tremors were mild enough to go unnoticed by a large section of the population here.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.