Strong tremors jolt Guwahati and other parts of NE India

Strong tremors jolt Guwahati and other parts of NE India1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
- The epicentre of the earthquake which occurred at05.54 pm was 17 km west-northwest of Tezpur, Assam, according to National Center for Seismology
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The city of Guwahati in Assam was today jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale.
The city of Guwahati in Assam was today jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale.
The epicentre of the earthquake which occurred at05.54 pm was 17 km west-northwest of Tezpur, Assam, according to National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the earthquake which occurred at05.54 pm was 17 km west-northwest of Tezpur, Assam, according to National Center for Seismology.
Earlier, a low-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Bihar on Monday night, though no damage was reported.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors measured 3.5 on the Richter scale and were felt around 9.23 pm.
The epicentre was close to the state capital, at a depth of five km, it said.
The tremors were mild enough to go unnoticed by a large section of the population here.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.