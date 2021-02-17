Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Strong tremors jolt Guwahati and other parts of NE India
A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes

Strong tremors jolt Guwahati and other parts of NE India

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The epicentre of the earthquake which occurred at05.54 pm was 17 km west-northwest of Tezpur, Assam, according to National Center for Seismology

The city of Guwahati in Assam was today jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale.

The city of Guwahati in Assam was today jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the earthquake which occurred at05.54 pm was 17 km west-northwest of Tezpur, Assam, according to National Center for Seismology.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India urges OPEC+ to ease production cuts

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST

EU approves contract for 300 million doses of Moderna's Covid 19 vaccine

5 min read . 06:37 PM IST

Cabinet approves trade pact between India, Mauritius

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST

Affordable housing finance companies may grow at 12-15% in FY22: Report

2 min read . 06:24 PM IST

The epicentre of the earthquake which occurred at05.54 pm was 17 km west-northwest of Tezpur, Assam, according to National Center for Seismology.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India urges OPEC+ to ease production cuts

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST

EU approves contract for 300 million doses of Moderna's Covid 19 vaccine

5 min read . 06:37 PM IST

Cabinet approves trade pact between India, Mauritius

1 min read . 06:33 PM IST

Affordable housing finance companies may grow at 12-15% in FY22: Report

2 min read . 06:24 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Earlier, a low-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Bihar on Monday night, though no damage was reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors measured 3.5 on the Richter scale and were felt around 9.23 pm.

The epicentre was close to the state capital, at a depth of five km, it said.

The tremors were mild enough to go unnoticed by a large section of the population here.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.