Strong tremors jolt Guwahati and other parts of NE India

The city of Guwahati in Assam was today jolted by an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale.

Earlier, a low-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Bihar on Monday night, though no damage was reported.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors measured 3.5 on the Richter scale and were felt around 9.23 pm.

The epicentre was close to the state capital, at a depth of five km, it said.

The tremors were mild enough to go unnoticed by a large section of the population here.

