Strong vision, disciplined implementation to fetch investments: Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: The government of Delhi presented its ₹69,000 crore budget for FY22 last week with a strong emphasis on education, health and connectivity in which a blend of development and patriotism emerged as a key element of the ‘Kejriwal model’ of governance. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia says in an interview how the administration is working towards its ambitious vision of making the capital a productive and high-earning society akin to the city-state of Singapore. Edited excerpts:

Matching Delhi’s per capita income with that of Singapore by 2047 would need sustained job creation. What is your strategy in this regard?

Employment generation has always been our priority in the city. In education, we have proposed a scheme to improve English communication skills among the youth and to prepare them for the job market. We aim to enhance our students’ English speaking skills so they can easily seek rightful employment opportunities and better prepare themselves for securing admission in higher education institutions in India or abroad. We have also come out with the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University with world-class skill centres.

To strengthen women’s participation in the economy, the Delhi government has planned new schemes such as the ‘Saheli Samanvay Kendra,’ under which, 500 Anganwadi hubs will be set up in various parts of the state. These hubs can be used for incubating individual start-ups and to promote the self-help group – ‘Samriddhi’ (These groups offer training in craft activities and microcredit to women). Special facilities will be extended to women in these hubs including training to open micro-economic units. The government has also has prepared a draft start-up policy and is in now finalizing it to enrich the entrepreneurship culture in our city. This will support job creation further. Lowering the circle rates in real estate market will create new employment opportunities for the poor and marginalized sections. Also, for our goal of hosting 39th Olympic sports competitions in 2048, we will use the next 15 years to build adequate sports infrastructure and build an atmosphere where sports flourishes.

How do you intend to channelise more investments into infrastructure, which is a priority for both the state and the Centre?

Delhi’s infrastructural growth can be seen all across the city in the areas of education, health, transport and social development. In light of the experience gained during the pandemic, the Delhi government has allocated ₹1,293 crore for various capital projects for expansion in health- related infrastructure. These projects include building new hospitals in Jwalapuri, Siraspur, Madipur and Vikaspuri, and redesigning 19 existing hospitals. After the completion of new hospitals and redesigning, the number of hospital beds will increase by more than 14,000. Infrastructure projects like extension of Ashram flyover to DND flyover, two underpasses between Wazirabad and Azadpur and a bridge at Basaidarapur will be completed this year. In the last budget, we announced installation of extra 1.40 lakh closed circuit TV cameras throughout Delhi. About 1.32 lakh cameras including command control centres have already been installed and have been made functional. ₹200 crore is allocated for installing CCTV cameras in 2021-22. In the current industrial revolution, we have seen the importance of Wi-fi availability. Delhi government has completed the work of installing 7,000 hot-spots and have activated them to give free Wi-Fi access to citizens. We believe we have a strong vision based on strict timelines which will help us to channelise more investments.

Your FY22 budget speaks about making Delhi the epicentre of an educated and self-sustained nation in the next 25 years. How do you plan to ecure the social sector investment required for this?

Our governance is focused on work in the education, healthcare, woman empowerment, and social development. Our budget covers all important aspects of development. It is not just Delhi or India but the entire world has been fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. In the past year, government’s income sources have dried up while the spending went up several times.

The government has decided to decrease real estate circle rates by 20% for six months to deal with the economic slowdown due to the lockdown and to support the real estate market. To recover from revenue decline and to ensure improved revenue receipts, the government has deployed data analytics and business intelligence that will prevent any possible leakage in tax collection. We are also studying how to improve GST implementation. We have started keeping an eye on commercial vehicle movement in and out of Delhi and have started dialogue through text messages with businesses over tax issues. The excise policy of the state is being comprehensively revised to improve tax collection, including by checking sale of duty-free liquor. We believe these steps will help us in increasing tax collection and fetch the financial resources for future development projects.

People are eyeing a relief in petrol and diesel prices. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Centre and state governments should discuss the possibility of moderating fuel taxes. Are you prepared for such a discussion?

The Delhi government has always stood for the interests of the people of Delhi and we will continue to take decisions which support the welfare of the people. Fuel prices are dependent on the Centre. We are prepared to take due steps in discussions with the Central government to ensure that the retail fuel price is at a reasonable level.

The 15th Finance Commission (FFC) had said that the incidence of indirect taxation has come down since GST was introduced. FFC had also suggested that 12% and 18% GST rates could be merged to address the issue. Do you support this view?

As the GST council member, I have put forward various suggestions as and when required to the central government. It is an ongoing process that all the stakeholders should work together to make the system better.

Budget FY22 has blended development with patriotism. Your comment?

The Delhi government will leave no stone unturned to make the occasion of the 75th anniversary of our independence memorable. Just 75 weeks before the completion of the 75th year, that is, from March 12 onwards, Delhi will witness celebrations. Given this context, we have named the budget ‘Deshbhakti Budget’. The programmes planned will highlight Delhi’s role in the freedom movement, its journey in the last 75 years and the vision of Delhi in 2047. I invite all citizens to join the celebrations. Most importantly, I want to implore everyone to reap benefits of the new and continuing schemes in education, health and social development. The Delhi Government is committed to the progress of our people and our goal is to create an educated population, which we have seen from global examples in the past century, leads to significantly increased productivity and economic growth. The Deshbhakti budget prioritises progress in society, from women to the elderly, students, youth, [and people across] all religions and all castes.





