Strong vision, disciplined implementation to fetch investments: Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s infrastructural growth can be seen all across the city in the areas of education, health, transport and social development. In light of the experience gained during the pandemic, the Delhi government has allocated ₹1,293 crore for various capital projects for expansion in health- related infrastructure. These projects include building new hospitals in Jwalapuri, Siraspur, Madipur and Vikaspuri, and redesigning 19 existing hospitals. After the completion of new hospitals and redesigning, the number of hospital beds will increase by more than 14,000. Infrastructure projects like extension of Ashram flyover to DND flyover, two underpasses between Wazirabad and Azadpur and a bridge at Basaidarapur will be completed this year. In the last budget, we announced installation of extra 1.40 lakh closed circuit TV cameras throughout Delhi. About 1.32 lakh cameras including command control centres have already been installed and have been made functional. ₹200 crore is allocated for installing CCTV cameras in 2021-22. In the current industrial revolution, we have seen the importance of Wi-fi availability. Delhi government has completed the work of installing 7,000 hot-spots and have activated them to give free Wi-Fi access to citizens. We believe we have a strong vision based on strict timelines which will help us to channelise more investments.