Strong winds, rain lash parts of New Delhi

New Delhi on Saturday experienced strong winds and rain which made the weather pleasant in the nation’s capital, the India Meteorological Department said.

It had also rained in some parts of Delhi on Friday.

Delhi has been seeing warmer temperatures in the last few days and that was the case on Saturday as well, as the city recorded a maximum of 37.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 22.6 degrees Celsius; a normal for this time of the year.

Humidity levels on Saturday were between 36 and 58%.

While there were only light showers in some parts of Delhi, many parts saw heavy showers.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the city's air quality index recorded at 4pm was 98, which falls in the satisfactory category.

The weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky and thundery development on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 37 and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively

