‘Strongly condemn heinous terrorist attack’: PM Modi after six killed in Jerusalem gun attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the terrorist attack on Israeli civilians in Jerusalem that killed six people when Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in the Israeli capital earlier today.

“Strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack on innocent civilians in Jerusalem today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Highlighting India's policy on terrorism, he said, “India condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands firm in its policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.”

Six dead in Jerusalem in Palestinian gun attack Two gun-wielding Palestinians opened fire at a bus stand in Jerusalem on Monday during office hours, killing six and injuring over 20 others.

Israel Police said the attackers were shot dead at the scene by a soldier and an armed civilian.

Five of the victims were identified as a 50-year-old man, a woman in her fifties and three men in their thirties, adding that six others were injured seriously.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said later a sixth person had died and that the terrorists were Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Spain's foreign ministry said a Spanish citizen was among those killed and condemned the attack.

President Mahmoud Abbas, head of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, condemned “any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians,” and “denounced all forms of violence and terrorism, regardless of their source,” according to a statement from his office.

Speaking at the scene of the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces were pursuing suspects who aided them.

Israeli police said the two attackers had arrived by car and opened fire at a bus stop at Ramot Junction, an area straddling a part of Jerusalem that Israel captured in the 1967 war and later annexed in a move unrecognised by the United Nations and most countries.

Several guns, ammunition and a knife used by the attackers were recovered at the scene and a suspect from East Jerusalem whose alleged involvement in the shooting was being investigated had been arrested, police said.