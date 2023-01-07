Structural reforms taken in last 8 years will help India emerge among the top three economies in the world: Goyal

Goyal also mentioned reforms such as privatisation, digitisation of the economy, particularly the financial sector, decriminalisation of laws, and the simplification of compliances to enable ease of doing business
New Delhi: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday expressed confidence that the structural reforms taken by the government in the last 8 years will help India emerge among the top three developed economies in the world.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday expressed confidence that the structural reforms taken by the government in the last 8 years will help India emerge among the top three developed economies in the world.
He was interacting on the occasion of the 27th edition of the Wharton India Economic Forum via VC. The theme of today’s event was India leading innovation in the age of uncertainty.
He was interacting on the occasion of the 27th edition of the Wharton India Economic Forum via VC. The theme of today’s event was India leading innovation in the age of uncertainty.
Speaking on the most impactful economic reforms that will pave the way for India’s growth story in coming years, Goyal said a lot of structural changes that have taken place in the last eight years have had a significant impact on the way the Indian economy is poised to take off.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking on the most impactful economic reforms that will pave the way for India’s growth story in coming years, Goyal said a lot of structural changes that have taken place in the last eight years have had a significant impact on the way the Indian economy is poised to take off.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He spoke of GST as one of the important reforms and highlighted that despite the challenging global scenario, recent GST collections have been very robust.
He spoke of GST as one of the important reforms and highlighted that despite the challenging global scenario, recent GST collections have been very robust.
The minister also mentioned that India is now a more honest, transparent economy and people are now getting used to paying their taxes. He said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is also an important reform measure that has resulted in robust banking systems in India. These banks have been able to provide the resources for the industry to grow.
The minister also mentioned that India is now a more honest, transparent economy and people are now getting used to paying their taxes. He said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is also an important reform measure that has resulted in robust banking systems in India. These banks have been able to provide the resources for the industry to grow.
Goyal also mentioned reforms such as privatisation, digitisation of the economy, particularly the financial sector, decriminalisation of laws, and the simplification of compliances to enable ease of doing business.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goyal also mentioned reforms such as privatisation, digitisation of the economy, particularly the financial sector, decriminalisation of laws, and the simplification of compliances to enable ease of doing business.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Responding to a question of which sectors are strategic priorities for the government, Goyal said that infrastructure, semiconductors, and domestic manufacturing are some of the priority sectors.
Responding to a question of which sectors are strategic priorities for the government, Goyal said that infrastructure, semiconductors, and domestic manufacturing are some of the priority sectors.
He also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus is on building a robust infrastructure in India. The private sector is also contributing to this endeavour.
Goyal said semiconductor is another critical sector for the Indian economy. Another important area is domestic manufacturing, and the government has introduced PLI schemes to kickstart Indian manufacturing in over 14 sectors.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Goyal said semiconductor is another critical sector for the Indian economy. Another important area is domestic manufacturing, and the government has introduced PLI schemes to kickstart Indian manufacturing in over 14 sectors.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The minister mentioned the government is also encouraging the private sector/industry associations to determine what support in what areas it needs from the government.
The minister mentioned the government is also encouraging the private sector/industry associations to determine what support in what areas it needs from the government.
Speaking on India’s renewed focus on signing free trade agreements in the past five years, Goyal emphasised that India today has emerged out of the shadows of the past. India has recognized that multilateral engagements often lead to economic partnerships which may not be in the best interests of all the stakeholders.
Speaking on India’s renewed focus on signing free trade agreements in the past five years, Goyal emphasised that India today has emerged out of the shadows of the past. India has recognized that multilateral engagements often lead to economic partnerships which may not be in the best interests of all the stakeholders.
He cited the example of India walking out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) because it was a very unfair, unbalanced agreement. He said India’s interest is to enter into bilateral free trade agreements that are balanced and in the best interests of both countries.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He cited the example of India walking out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) because it was a very unfair, unbalanced agreement. He said India’s interest is to enter into bilateral free trade agreements that are balanced and in the best interests of both countries.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Speaking on lessons learnt from the covid pandemic, Goyal said the upgradation and expansion of our health infrastructure is the topmost priority. He highlighted that the government has improved the quality of hospital infrastructure, expanded ICU beds and oxygen capacity many folds, and almost doubled the number of medical colleges in the country.
Speaking on lessons learnt from the covid pandemic, Goyal said the upgradation and expansion of our health infrastructure is the topmost priority. He highlighted that the government has improved the quality of hospital infrastructure, expanded ICU beds and oxygen capacity many folds, and almost doubled the number of medical colleges in the country.
The minister also mentioned that the focus is on skill development training of healthcare workers. He also spoke of India’s free health care program, the world’s largest, wherein 500 million people are eligible for free health care in India through a government-sponsored program.
The minister also mentioned that the focus is on skill development training of healthcare workers. He also spoke of India’s free health care program, the world’s largest, wherein 500 million people are eligible for free health care in India through a government-sponsored program.