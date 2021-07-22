STT collections dodge sluggishness in Centre’s tax receipts

STT receipts grew 37% in FY22 to ₹16,927 crore from the year-ago period, while corporate tax receipts contracted 18% and personal income tax by 2%, dented by the pandemic. In the April to June period of 2021, STT collections at ₹5,373 crore reached 31% of what was collected in entire FY21. In the case of both personal and corporate income tax receipts, the receipts in the same period were about a fourth of the full year collections in the last fiscal, showed data from the finance ministry. India collected ₹1.2 trillion each in personal and corporate income tax in the June quarter of FY22.