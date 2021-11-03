2 min read.Updated: 03 Nov 2021, 04:59 PM ISTLivemint
The panel said enforcement agencies have inspected 8,575 sites in Punjab, Haryana and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and an environmental compensation of around ₹58 lakh has been imposed
Listen to this article
Stubble burning cases have come down by 51.35% this season as compared to the corresponding period last year, said the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in a report.
The panel said enforcement agencies have inspected 8,575 sites in Punjab, Haryana and NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh and an environmental compensation of around ₹58 lakh has been imposed for crop residue burning.
"Paddy residue burning events in Punjab, Haryana, NCR districts of UP and Rajasthan and Delhi have come down from 43,918 in 2020 to 21,364 in 2021 during the period from 15 September to 2 November," CAQM said in a statement.
It said that between 27 October and 2 November this year, only 12,853 farm fires have been recorded as against 23,628 cases in the corresponding period of 2020 -- a reduction of 10,775 cases (45.6%).
Delhi air quality
This comes even as the ministry of earth sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR on Tuesday predicted that the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution is likely to increase to 38% by 6 November.
The contribution of farm fires in Delhi's air pollution has remained low this season so far due to the record-breaking rainfall in October and favourable wind direction.
“However, it is likely to increase up to 38% by 6 November as the wind direction is expected to change to northwesterly after Diwali," said Gufran Beig, the founder project director of SAFAR.