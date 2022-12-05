Stubble burning events decline between Sep-Dec: Centre

“Similarly, total crop residue burning events in Punjab have come down from 71,304 in 2021 to 49,922 in 2022, a reduction of 29.99%. The total crop residue burning events in NCR Districts of U. P., Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi have come down from 259 in 2021 to 209 in 2022, a reduction of 19.30% as compared to the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said.

