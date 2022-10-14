The central government has said that it will provide a one-time financial assistance to individuals and companies to set up torrefaction and pelletisation plants to ensure a regular supply of paddy straw for co-firing in thermal power plants and industries.
The central government has said that it will provide a one-time financial assistance to individuals and companies to set up torrefaction and pelletisation plants to ensure a regular supply of paddy straw for co-firing in thermal power plants and industries.
As per Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, the setting up of these plants will help resolve the problem of stubble burning and generate income for farmers.
As per Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, the setting up of these plants will help resolve the problem of stubble burning and generate income for farmers.
Yadav was speaking at a workshop on "Guidelines for grant of one-time financial support for establishment of pelletisation and torrefaction plants to promote utilisation of paddy straw" on Thursday.
Yadav was speaking at a workshop on "Guidelines for grant of one-time financial support for establishment of pelletisation and torrefaction plants to promote utilisation of paddy straw" on Thursday.
Along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November. Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato.
Along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November. Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato.
According to government data, Punjab and Haryana generate around 27 million tonnes of paddy straw a year, of which around 6.4 million tonnes is not managed.
According to government data, Punjab and Haryana generate around 27 million tonnes of paddy straw a year, of which around 6.4 million tonnes is not managed.
As per Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, as many as 700 incidents of stubble burning reported in Punjab so far this year. "This year 700 incidents of stubble burning reported so far as compared to over 2,500 incidents during the same time in previous years. I had spoken to 'Jathedar' of Shri Akal Takht Sahib for his intervention by issuing an appeal to farmers to not burn stubble," Dhaliwal said.
As per Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, as many as 700 incidents of stubble burning reported in Punjab so far this year. "This year 700 incidents of stubble burning reported so far as compared to over 2,500 incidents during the same time in previous years. I had spoken to 'Jathedar' of Shri Akal Takht Sahib for his intervention by issuing an appeal to farmers to not burn stubble," Dhaliwal said.
Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is committed to bailing out the farmers of the state from any sort of natural calamity and efforts are being made for paddy straw management.
Last week, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the state government is committed to bailing out the farmers of the state from any sort of natural calamity and efforts are being made for paddy straw management.
To address the issue of air pollution and to reduce the carbon footprint of thermal power plants and industries, the government had earlier mandated co-firing of 5 to 10 per cent of biomass along with coal.
To address the issue of air pollution and to reduce the carbon footprint of thermal power plants and industries, the government had earlier mandated co-firing of 5 to 10 per cent of biomass along with coal.
Though there is a demand for biomass by power plants, "the supply is on the lower side ... due to slow/limited growth of aggregators/suppliers", the government noted.
Though there is a demand for biomass by power plants, "the supply is on the lower side ... due to slow/limited growth of aggregators/suppliers", the government noted.
"Therefore, there is a need to facilitate setting up of pelletisation plants so that paddy straw is utilised and the issue of crop burning and pollution is further addressed," read the guidelines prepared by the Union Environment Ministry.
"Therefore, there is a need to facilitate setting up of pelletisation plants so that paddy straw is utilised and the issue of crop burning and pollution is further addressed," read the guidelines prepared by the Union Environment Ministry.
Financial support of ₹14 lakh per tonne per hour plant production capacity (subject to a maximum of ₹70 lakh per proposal) will be given for setting up new pelletisation units, according to the guidelines.
Financial support of ₹14 lakh per tonne per hour plant production capacity (subject to a maximum of ₹70 lakh per proposal) will be given for setting up new pelletisation units, according to the guidelines.
₹28 lakh per tonne per hour plant production capacity will be provided for torrefaction plants, subject to a total financial support of ₹1.4 crore per proposal.
₹28 lakh per tonne per hour plant production capacity will be provided for torrefaction plants, subject to a total financial support of ₹1.4 crore per proposal.
The government has earmarked ₹50 crore for utilisation under the guidelines.
The government has earmarked ₹50 crore for utilisation under the guidelines.
The financial assistance can be availed by individuals and companies setting up new plants and units using only paddy straw generated in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, and NCR districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
The financial assistance can be availed by individuals and companies setting up new plants and units using only paddy straw generated in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, and NCR districts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.