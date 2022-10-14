As per Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, as many as 700 incidents of stubble burning reported in Punjab so far this year. "This year 700 incidents of stubble burning reported so far as compared to over 2,500 incidents during the same time in previous years. I had spoken to 'Jathedar' of Shri Akal Takht Sahib for his intervention by issuing an appeal to farmers to not burn stubble," Dhaliwal said.

