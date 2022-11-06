Stubble burning has increased 160% in Rajasthan, 20% in Punjab: minister1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2022, 06:07 PM IST
The data is based on findings of the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology
New Delhi: As the air quality in the national capital region has deteriorated in the past one week, union minister for state for science & technology and earth sciences Jitendra Singh said that stubble burning cases rose 160% in Rajasthan and 20% in Punjab in October 2022 compared to the same period last year.