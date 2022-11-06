New Delhi: As the air quality in the national capital region has deteriorated in the past one week, union minister for state for science & technology and earth sciences Jitendra Singh said that stubble burning cases rose 160% in Rajasthan and 20% in Punjab in October 2022 compared to the same period last year.

The data is based on findings of the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology under the aegis of the ministry of earth sciences, said an official statement.

“This implies that the governments in the two states are not doing enough to check stubble burning and are, on the contrary, increasingly contributing to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR," said the statement quoting the minister.

States like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have recorded progressive decline in the incidents of stubble fire burning, he said, adding that such inferences indicate that either the governments in Rajasthan and Punjab are not serious about air quality or they have not properly utilized the funds which were provided by the Centre to purchase machines for stubble management.

The minister said that since 2018-19, Centre has provided ₹3,138 crore to states for stubble management, out of which nearly ₹1,500 crore was provided to Punjab alone.

“It is for the people to judge as to why, while many states have done an appreciable job in stubble management and are gradually moving in positive directions, the states of Punjab and Rajasthan continue to show further deterioration raising several questions regarding their intent, sincerity and prosperity," the statement quoted him as saying.