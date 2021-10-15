Stubble burning events in Punjab, Haryana and eight NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh have come down significantly this year. Only 1,795 fire counts have been reported in last one month, as against 4,854 instances reported in the corresponding period during 2020, informed Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Friday.

Out of these 1,795 stubble burning events reported in Punjab, Haryana and eight NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh till October 14, 2021, 663 fields have been inspected by the enforcement agencies and concerned officials of the respective states, the ministry said. Environmental Compensation (EC) has been imposed in 252 cases.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas has been actively monitoring paddy residue burning events from September 15, 2021 onwards in these regions.

As per the report based on the protocol framed by ISRO for the central air quality commission, paddy residue burning events have declined by 69.49 per cent in Punjab, by 18.28 per cent in Haryana and by 47.61 per cent in the eight NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh during the one-month period compared to the same period last year.

“During one month period of the current year, the total reported residue burning events in Punjab are 1,286 as against 4,216 for the same period of last year. Similarly, in respect of Haryana, the reported fire incidents are 487 as against 596 for the corresponding year last year. In the 8 NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh, the total stubble fire incidents reported during this period are 22 as against 42 for the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said.

No incidents of stubble burning have been reported from Delhi and two NCR Districts of Rajasthan, it further added.

As per the ministry statement, the first paddy residue burning was reported on September 16 in Punjab, September 28 in Haryana, and September 18 in the NCR area of Uttar Pradesh.

The major hotspots of paddy residue burning in Punjab are Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Patiala and Ludhiana. These four districts account for 72 per cent of stubble burning events, the ministry said.

Similarly, in Haryana, the major stubble burning hotspots are Karnal, Kaithal and Kurukshetra. These 3 districts account for 80 per cent of the stubble burning incidences.

In a statement, the CAQM said crop harvesting will be at its peak in the next few weeks and the state governments are taking steps in accordance with the plan of action to improve the efficacy of enforcement and implementation to effectively tackle the problem of stubble burning.

The CAQM is interacting with the state governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on a daily basis to ensure strict implementation of the action plan and the framework to curb stubble burning events.

The panel has also held series of meetings with state government officials in these states, including district collectors and district magistrates.

