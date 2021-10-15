Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh decline significantly in 2021

“During one month period of the current year, the total reported residue burning events in Punjab are 1,286 as against 4,216 for the same period of last year. Similarly, in respect of Haryana, the reported fire incidents are 487 as against 596 for the corresponding year last year. In the 8 NCR Districts of Uttar Pradesh, the total stubble fire incidents reported during this period are 22 as against 42 for the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said.

