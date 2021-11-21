Stubble burning in Punjab not responsible for rising pollution in Delhi: study

Dr Prabhjot Kaur Sidhu, the Principal Scientist at PAU, said, "We have analysed data from the last four years, from October 1 to 16. During this period, due to the withdrawal of monsoon, the temperature starts falling and the wind speed is at 2km/hour or below. For any pollutants to move from one region to another, the wind speed needs to be at 5 km/hour."