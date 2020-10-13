Stubble burning in Punjab up nearly four times

NEW DELHI : Stubble burning incidents in Punjab have nearly quadrupled as compared to last year. As many as 2,873 incidents have been reported between 21 September and 12 October, from to 755 cases during the same period a year ago, news agency ANI tweeted Tuesday quoting Anil Sood, Head ACM division, Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana. In 2018, 510 stubble burning incidents were reported in Punjab.

In last 2 years, harvesting was delayed due to rainfall. Since weather is dry this year, more stubble burning cases are being reported. It's difficult to draw an overall comparison with preceding years till harvesting is underway: Anil Sood, Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana https://t.co/mQG8mxY2pf — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Over the last few years, the national capital has been battling severe air pollution, especially during the winters, due to post harvest stubble burning by the farmers in Punjab and Haryana. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also stressed on the need to bring neighbouring states on board to control the pollution levels.

On 1st October, Union environment minister Prakash Javadkar met environment ministers of Delhi and its four neighbouring states to review current situation and the steps taken in the last four years to curb the air pollution.

To combat air pollution caused by stubble burning, the Centre has allotted ₹1,700 crore fund to the states. “Currently, 80% subsidy to cooperatives and 50% subsidy to individuals on machineries for stubble is being provided to curb pollution caused due to stubble burning," an official statement from the environment ministry said October 1.

The Centre has also urged the states to pay more attention to the hotspots identified in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to curb the air pollution. “State action plans have been made and discussed which will be implemented…Delhi government has been directed to take more action on the 13 hotspots in Delhi so as to reduce the air pollution in the capital. 50 teams of CPCB will be deployed in Delhi NCR region to take appropriate action this year," Javadekar had said.

