Stubble burning in Punjab up nearly four times

The Centre has also urged the states to pay more attention to the hotspots identified in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan to curb the air pollution. “State action plans have been made and discussed which will be implemented…Delhi government has been directed to take more action on the 13 hotspots in Delhi so as to reduce the air pollution in the capital. 50 teams of CPCB will be deployed in Delhi NCR region to take appropriate action this year," Javadekar had said.