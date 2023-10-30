Stubble burning: Punjab records over 1000 farm fires in a single day; highest in the season
Stubble burning: Punjab records highest-ever cases stubble burning cases of the season. The state witnessed 1000 farm fires in a single day on Sunday
Amid growing concern around air pollution, stubble burning crossed its highest-ever mark of the season in Punjab. The state reported a record 1068 farm fires on Sunday. With this, the total incidents of stubble burning reached 5,254.
