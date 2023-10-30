Amid growing concern around air pollution, stubble burning crossed its highest-ever mark of the season in Punjab. The state reported a record 1068 farm fires on Sunday. With this, the total incidents of stubble burning reached 5,254. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Experts have suggested that the worst is yet to come as the harvesting season began late this year. There are chances of a further increase in stubble burning as harvest season reaches its peak in the coming days.

Out of all the districts, Sangrur topped the list with 181 active stubble-burning cases. It was followed by 155 in Ferozepur, 133 in Tarn Taran, 83 in Patiala, 66 in Mansa, 62 in Fatehgarh Sahib, and 57 each in Ludhiana and Amritsar, reported PTI referring to data from Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC).

Despite the rising number of farm fire cases in the state this season, a look at previous year's data will reflect on the reduction in stubble burning in Punjab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A year ago, the state had recorded a total of 1898 farm fires on the same day. Whereas the number was less for stubble burning on October 29, 2021. On that day, 1353 cases of farm fires were reported in Punjab.

From September 15 to October 29, the state witnessed a total of 5254 farm fire incidents as against 12,112 during the same period last year. The data shows a 57 per cent decline in the number of farm fire incidents. The state had reported a total of 8,856 farm fires during the same period in 2021.

Out of the total 5,254 farm fires reported so far, Amritsar constituted the bulk of crop residue burning cases at 1,060, followed by 646 in Tarn Taran, 590 in Patiala, 540 in Sangrur and 505 in Ferozepur, as per the data.

Stubble burning, a major contributor to North India's air pollution Farmers have begun harvesting their paddy crops in Punjab. The state has about 31 lakh hectares of paddy area and it produces around 180-200 lakh tonnes of paddy straw every year. Nearly half of it, ie 120 lakh tonne, is being managed through in-situ (mixing crop residue in fields) and around 30 lakh tonne ex-situ management methods, ie using stubble as fuel.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is considered as one of the main reasons behind the severe air pollution that chokes north Indian states during the winter season in October and November. Most of the farmers opt for burning crop residue to prepare their fields for the next crop in a shorter time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!