Stuck at airport due to smog? Here's how you can claim a refund up to ₹10,000 from Indian airlines

Just as IndiGo's recent flight disruption crisis appears to be easing, fresh cancellations and delays hit passengers on Monday as a thick blanket of smog enveloped Delhi and nearby regions.

Poor visibility disrupted flight operations at Delhi airport, with air quality in the national capital and adjoining areas remaining in the “severe” category. With flight disruptions happening more often, many passengers remain unsure about their rights.

Here's how you can protect yourself from unexpected situations and get your money back in case your air travel plans are disrupted by sudden cancellations and delays.

How to claim your rightful compensation Based on the circumstances, passengers are entitled to three distinct remedies in cases of airline-caused disruption.

— Full Refund: According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rules, if delays or cancellations are caused by the airline, passengers are entitled to receive a refund or make a rebooking.

The refund includes base fare, taxes, airline charges and seat-selection/ancillary fees. This has to be returned to the original mode of payment.

— Statutory Compensation: If the airline cancels your flight less than 2 weeks before departure, or delays it beyond DGCA-prescribed thresholds, you are entitled to compensation.

The amount depends on the block time of the flight: ₹5,000 for delays up to 1 hour, ₹7,500 for delays between 1 and 2 hours, ₹10,000 for delays exceeding 2 hours and ₹20,000 for disallowing a passenger to board the flight.

It's important to note that block hours are calculated from the time the airline closes doors for departure to when it opens doors after landing. Block time includes taxing out to the runway and taxing in to the arrival gate, plus flight duration.

These compensations can be paid in cash, by bank transfer or with the passenger's signed agreement in the form of travel vouchers, Business Traveller reported.

— Reimbursement of expenses: If the airline cannot offer a viable alternative for a cancelled or delayed ticket, you may be entitled to receive new flight tickets, hotel stays, cab fares to/from the airport, and meals. These amenities are reimbursable if a passenger presents proof of the same.

What documents you must show to claim refunds and compensation? To claim flight refunds and compensation, you need to provide certain documents to the airline. These include your boarding pass, cancellation or delay SMS/email, and any photos or screenshots from the airport showing the disruption.

If you booked an alternate flight, keep the ticket for the new airline along with Uber or taxi receipts incurred due to the delay. For luggage-related issues, retain luggage mishandling slips, and always keep payment receipts and invoices for any expenses you want reimbursed.