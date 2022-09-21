Stuck at Bengaluru traffic, friendship turns to romance to marriage1 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 11:13 AM IST
The charm of the love story around Bengaluru traffic is not just romance, but a witty twist in the post.
A Reddit user has claimed that he had met his future wife close to Sony World Signal, where they later became friends. One day, the delay in Bengaluru traffic due to the Ejipura overpass project left them frustrated and they moved to another route. The annoyed friends went for dinner. And, the rest, as they say, is history.