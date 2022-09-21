A Reddit user has claimed that he had met his future wife close to Sony World Signal, where they later became friends. One day, the delay in Bengaluru traffic due to the Ejipura overpass project left them frustrated and they moved to another route. The annoyed friends went for dinner. And, the rest, as they say, is history.

Also Read: Bengaluru traffic: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai gives strict orders to reduce congestion

However, the charm of the story is not just romance, but a witty twist in the post. Five year down the line, after two friends fell in love and eventually got married, the construction of the said flyover is still going on.

“I met my wife near Sony World Signal. I haven't put the whole story there, but the gist is that one day I was dropping her home (only knew her as a friend back then) and we got stuck somewhere nearby because of the Ejipura flyover work. We got frustrated and were hungry so we diverted and went and had dinner nearby," the Reddit user posted.

Also Read: Why is Bengaluru flooded? Who is responsible for this man-made disaster?

“Anyway, I've dated her for 3 years since then and been married for 2 years, but the 2.5 km flyover is still under construction," he quipped.

Many users reacted to the “Bengaluru traffic love story". One of them said it was “nothing". “A road here was under repair for over a decade. I finished school, college and few year into my job when it got fully repaired and re-laid (sic)," the user wrote.

Watch: People crossing flooded Bengaluru road on bulldozer

One of the users, on the other hand, was curious what the friends had for dinner that day when they got stuck in traffic as they led to romance. “Just wanna know what they ate for dinner?" the user wrote.

“This sounds interesting story and bollywood should think about making it on big screen," wrote another user. Another user had something to say about married life. “Do they still get stuck on purpose so a date happens? Coz things change once married," the user wrote.