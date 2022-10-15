NEET student dies, many ill of liver infections likely due to polluted water2 min read . 06:05 PM IST
- A 18-year-old NEET aspirant died in Kota and many are suffering from liver infections likely due to the polluted water of the city
Many students in Kota are reported to be diagnosed with serious liver ailments likely due to the polluted water of the city. One such student, 18-year-old Vaibhav Roy who was preparing for the NEET exam and was diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy died during treatment at a private hospital on Thursday.
Many students in Kota are reported to be diagnosed with serious liver ailments likely due to the polluted water of the city. One such student, 18-year-old Vaibhav Roy who was preparing for the NEET exam and was diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy died during treatment at a private hospital on Thursday.
The exact cause for the death of Vaibhav will be ascertained after the medical examination, but three water suppliers in the area are found to be supplying contaminated water to coaching institutes, hostels, and canteens, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kota Dr. Jagdish Soni told news agency PTI.
The exact cause for the death of Vaibhav will be ascertained after the medical examination, but three water suppliers in the area are found to be supplying contaminated water to coaching institutes, hostels, and canteens, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kota Dr. Jagdish Soni told news agency PTI.
At least 65 samples of water were collected by the health department from various sources after many students were diagnosed with Hepatitis-A.
At least 65 samples of water were collected by the health department from various sources after many students were diagnosed with Hepatitis-A.
Vaibhav was a native of West Bengal but was living with his family in Kaithun town of the area for several years.
Vaibhav was a native of West Bengal but was living with his family in Kaithun town of the area for several years.
Hepatic encephalopathy is a nervous system disorder brought on by the severe liver disease. Around 36 students from the Jawahar Nagar area of the city are suffering from the disease, out of which 18 are reported to be recovered while others are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.
Hepatic encephalopathy is a nervous system disorder brought on by the severe liver disease. Around 36 students from the Jawahar Nagar area of the city are suffering from the disease, out of which 18 are reported to be recovered while others are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.
Dr. Rajiv Sharma, who treated Vaibhav, informed that he was admitted to the hospital on 5 October complaining fever and jaundice, but was later diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy. The swelling in his brain due to the disease turned severe and he died on Thursday.
Dr. Rajiv Sharma, who treated Vaibhav, informed that he was admitted to the hospital on 5 October complaining fever and jaundice, but was later diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy. The swelling in his brain due to the disease turned severe and he died on Thursday.
"At least 10-12 coaching students are getting treated for hepatitis–A for over a week," Dr. K K Pareek of S N Pareek Memorial and Multi-specialty Hospital, where most of these students are admitted, said.
"At least 10-12 coaching students are getting treated for hepatitis–A for over a week," Dr. K K Pareek of S N Pareek Memorial and Multi-specialty Hospital, where most of these students are admitted, said.
"The infection is most likely to have been caused by contaminated water and food as liver enzymes of the patients were found to be alarmingly high, but all of them are improving," he said.
"The infection is most likely to have been caused by contaminated water and food as liver enzymes of the patients were found to be alarmingly high, but all of them are improving," he said.
Additional District Magistrate of Kota, Brij Mohan Bairwa informed that CMHO has been directed to conduct a probe and a report is awaited.
Additional District Magistrate of Kota, Brij Mohan Bairwa informed that CMHO has been directed to conduct a probe and a report is awaited.
With Inputs from PTI.
With Inputs from PTI.