Student hacks IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras websites after being denied admission, may get a seat now

An aspirant to the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K)'s Cyber Security programme hacked the websites of the premier engineering institute after being denied admission in IIT-K's newly launched Bachelor of Cyber Security programme. The student also left a message on the IIT-K website reading: "Site is hacked. All I need is just a fair chance," news agency PTI reported.

The incident gained prominence earlier this week after the student uploaded a post on Reddit claiming that he had breached the websites of IIT-K and IIT Madras following his rejection from the undergraduate cyber security programme.

Sharing a screenshot of the alleged breach, he wrote that his only intention was to prove his technical abilities.

According to his posts, he said he completed the application process by paying the required fee, uploading all the necessary documents and submitting evidence of his cybersecurity work. Despite this, he alleged that he was not shortlisted, preventing him from taking part in the hackathon, which was a key stage of the admission process.

Student may get another chance Reacting to the incident, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal told PTI that the student was not shortlisted because he lacked prior experience in cybersecurity.

"The admission process for this academic session has already concluded, so admission is not possible now. However, we will invite the student to the institute, assess his technical skills through a proper test and, if he proves his competence, give him an opportunity in the next admission cycle," Agrawal said.

Agrawal confirmed that the student had accessed certain sections of the official websites of IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras.

He added that senior faculty members and engineers had been asked to meet with the student and counsel him, stressing that unauthorised access to computer systems is illegal and must not be repeated.

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IIT Kanpur is now considering assessing the student's technical skills and may give him another chance to join the institute.

Institute initially considered FIR An IIT Kanpur official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the institute had initially considered filing a First Information Report (FIR) but chose to first verify the student's claims and assess his technical skills before deciding on any further action.