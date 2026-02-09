Student kills female classmate, turns gun on himself at Law college in Punjab – here's what CCTV footage reveals

A first-year law student reportedly shot and killed his female classmate inside a classroom, then turned the gun on himself at a private college in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Monday, 9 February morning, according to a report by the Hindustan Times (HT).

The incident that occurred at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the classroom.

The tragedy occurred just before the lectures for the day were yet to start. According to police, the accused, identified as 20-year-old Prince Raj of Mallian village, entered the classroom and shot 19-year-old Sandeep Kaur directly in the head after a conversation.

Also Read | Autopsy exposes staged hit-and-run in Rajasthan murder case

What did CCTV footage reveal? According to PTI, the CCTV footage showed Prince, Sandeep, and another female student sitting together, while other students were also seen.

Suddenly, Prince stood up, pulled out a pistol from his bag, and shot Sandeep. He then shot himself in the head and collapsed to the floor. The shocked student, sitting beside Sandeep, got up and checked on her, but she remained motionless.

A few students hurried into the classroom after hearing the gunshot but fled when they saw Sandeep.

Meanwhile, Prince was quickly taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and is still under medical care.

Even though a motive has yet to be determined, Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said that a “friendship angle” appears to be the primary lead in the initial investigation.

Also Read | US marine tragedy kills 7 on board as fishing boat sinks off Gloucester

Prince and Sandeep were both first-year law students and classmates at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village.

A family member of Sandeep claimed that Prince had been harassing her for some time. Her family also stated that Sandeep was engaged to be married," PTI reported.

“We have seized the mobile phones of both students and sent them for forensic examination to understand the nature of their relationship and the events leading up to the shooting,” the HT report quoted SSP Lamba.