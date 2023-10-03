Student protesting against IIT Bombay's ‘veg-only’ table policy fined ₹10,000
IIT Bombay fines student ₹10,000 for protesting ‘vegetarian-only’ table and launches inquiry to identify other protestors.
IIT Bombay has imposed a hefty amount of fine worth ₹10,000 on one of the students who participated in the silent protest against the “vegetarian-only" table at the institute. The institute has also launched an inquiry to identify other protestors.
