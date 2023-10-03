IIT Bombay has imposed a hefty amount of fine worth ₹10,000 on one of the students who participated in the silent protest against the “vegetarian-only" table at the institute. The institute has also launched an inquiry to identify other protestors.

The institute's Mess Council which has earlier said six tables in a common canteen of three hostels will be designated for “vegetarian food only", held a virtual meeting on October 1, according to media reports.

During the meeting, the Mess Council of Hostel 12, 13, and 14 said, “This act was a premeditated attempt to disrupt the peace and harmony within the mess, in defiance of the advice provided by the Associate Dean SA (Students’ Affairs)…"

Last month, the mess council sent an email to all its residents informing them about the designated “vegetarian-only" tables where only veg food will be taken.

"Compliance is crucial. Any violation identified by the mess team (Council) will attract proper action and imposition of appropriate penalties. Such violations will also be considered in disciplinary action, as they disrupt the harmony, we aim to maintain in our dining facilities," said an email sent on Wednesday by the Mess Council to the students of hostels 12, 13, and 14.

The email said "Some people can't resist the view and smell of non-veg food during their dining" and this may create health issues as well.

“Our primary goal is to ensure that every resident enjoys a very comfortable and pleasant dining experience. To address this and create a more inclusive environment, it has been decided to designate only six tables exclusively for vegetarian food," the email said.

In July this year, posters stating “vegetarians only are allowed to sit here" were put up on the walls of the canteen of Hostel 12 at IIT Bombay, and a photograph of the same went viral on social media. A section of students had protested against it.

The Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), representing the students, condemned the incident and took action by tearing down the discriminatory posters. Their investigation through RTIs (Right to Information) and emails to the hostel's general secretary, it was revealed that there is no official policy for food segregation at the institute.

“The need to demarcate separate eating spaces with an idea of purity is to reinforce the superiority of savarnas on campus and deem their eating habits better than those of DBA students," APPSC IIT Bombay said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!