In order to perform a ‘black magic’ ritual to bring fame to school, a class 2 student was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The student was abducted by a teacher from the school's hostel and was strangulated as he woke-up.

In a shocking incident, a student studying in class 2 was murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras as part of a 'black magic' ritual to bring fame to the school. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The student, identified as Kritarth, was abducted by a teacher from the school's hostel on September 23. Later, he was taken to a secluded place for the sacrifice.

However, as the student woke up and started crying, he was strangulated, reported PTI, quoting Ashok Kumar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police have arrested five people, including the owner of the school, his son, the principal and two teachers.

In order to bring 'prosperity' to the school and his family, Jasodhan Singh, the school owner who reportedly believes in 'tantrik rituals', asked his son Dinesh Baghel, the director of the school, to sacrifice a child.

The arrested principal and teachers have been identified as Laxman Singh Ramprakash Solanki and Veerpal Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kritarth parents were apparently told that the child was unwell and was being taken to a hospital. Later, they were again called and informed that his condition had worsened, and he was being taken to Sadabad.

"We followed them towards Agra, but they didn’t stop the car. When we returned, we caught up with them in Sadabad, where we found the child's body in their car," India Today quoted the boy’s father as saying.

Police said that the post-mortem report revealed that Kritarth was strangled. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to NDTV, the accused had earlier tried to 'sacrifice another student, on September 6, but had failed.

Police said that the accused informed them during the investigation that the student was killed for 'sacrifice' for the prosperity of the school.

"We have arrested five people," confirmed Hathras Superintendent of Police, Nipun Aggarwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}