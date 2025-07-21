Subscribe

Student suicides: Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of IIT-Kharagpur, Sharda University cases

The Supreme Court has taken suo moto cognisance of the student suicides at IIT Kharagpur and Sharda University, demanding reports on police action.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated21 Jul 2025, 12:14 PM IST
File photo of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. The apex court has taken suo moto cognisance of student suicides at IIT Kharagpur and Sharda University.
File photo of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi. The apex court has taken suo moto cognisance of student suicides at IIT Kharagpur and Sharda University. (ANI Photo / Rahul Singh)

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on July 15 has taken suo motu cognisance of the two student suicides at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Kharagpur and Sharda University; and sought information on whether prompt police reports were registered in for the cases.

The apex court also warned that if FIRs were delay in either of the cases, it would initiate contempt proceedings.

IIT-Kharagpur student suicide: Fourth year B Tech student found hanging in hostel room

On July 18, Ritam Mondal (21), a fourth-year mechanical engineering B Tech student was found hanging in his hostel room at the at Rajendra Prasad (RP) Hall on the IIT Kharagpur campus, an institute official told PTI. Hailing from Kolkata, Mondal had dinner on July 17 before returning to his room, but did not answer knocks the next morning and was found by campus security and outpost police, the report added.

In an official statement, IIT Kharagpur said, “With deep sorrow, we regret to inform of the untimely demise of Ritam Mondal (Roll No 22ME3FP60), a fourth-year undergraduate student of the Department of Mechanical Engineering.” As per the statement, the institute's counselling centre did not show any records or prior indicators of mental health concerns.

Notably, the incident marked the fourth student death from unnatural cases since January 2025, as per the PTI report.

On January 12, third-year electrical engineering student Shaon Malik, was found hanging in his hostel room. On April 20, final-year student of Ocean Engineering Aniket Walker was found dead in similar conditions. And on May 4, third-year B-Tech student Mohammad Asif Qamar was found dead in his hostel room.

Sharda University suicide: Dental student found dead in hostel room

In the night on July 18, the body of 21-year-old, second year dental student Jyoti Jongda was found hanging in her room in Mandel hostel of Sharda University in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, as per another PTI report.

Her father and Gurugram resident Ramesh Jongda has lodged an FIR at Knowledge Park police station in Greater Noida alleging harassment and demanding stringent action against the university staff.

Police said Jyoti left a suicide note, in which she wrote: “If I died, the teachers of PCP and Dental material are to blame. Mahinder Sir and Shairy Ma'am are responsible for my death. I want them to go behind the bars. They mentally harassed me They humiliated me. I have been in stress because of them for a long time. I want them to face the same thing. I am sorry. I can't live like this anymore. I can't.”

Sharda University spokesperson Dr Ajit Kumar said a probe has been ordered and the two staff suspended.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
