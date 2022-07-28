Student tweets screenshot of chat with her demoralising teacher, netizens react

The Twitter post shows the screenshot of the chat between a student and her tuition teacher where the student texted her after passing class 12th and called her out for the demoralising words when she needed help
There are few incidents that get deeply imprinted in our minds and have a huge impact in the way we take upon our lives. The impact is more prominent when it comes to the response we get from people we seek help from. Twitter user who goes by the handle @famouspringroll, shared her chat with the tuition teacher named Asha, who brought her down with her demoralising words when she actually needed help.
Twitter user shared how she got back to her teacher after she passed the very same 12th grade exams that the tuition teacher had predicted that she would fail.
“Next time, please remember to be kind towards people. Especially students who seek for your help," she wrote at the end of the long text message she sent to Asha on WhatsApp.
“Two years ago, me and my friend decided to text our teacher the day our results came out," reads the write-up that the screenshot of this text conversation between the student and her teacher has been shared on Twitter. Shared on July 22, this tweet has already received almost 62.300 likes.
Many people took to the replies to the tweet curious to know the reply from the teacher. Just like this, one user wrote, “I’d love to see her reply! If she ever gives one."
The tweet wasn't all, the reaction that the teacher had, even after all this while, has been baffling netizens all over the microblogging platform. The teacher gave an arrogant reply, “I still want to take credit… of your passing."
