Student visa | US embassy announces new tranche of interview slots

The embassy said that the interview slots are now open for students having I-20 who need to apply for visa categories F, M and J at the Embassy and Consulates for interviews taking place after August 14.
The US Embassy in India on 26 June has announced an important update for students.
The embassy said that the interview slots are now open for students having I-20 who need to apply for visa categories F, M and J at the Embassy and Consulates for interviews taking place after August 14.
“If you need to arrive at school by mid-Aug, book an appointment now," it said.
In a tweet, the embassy announced, “Student visa appointments are available on our website. If you have an I-20, don't wait! Future F, M, and J appointment openings at the Embassy and Consulates will be for interviews taking place after Aug 14, so if you need to arrive at school by mid-Aug, book an appointment now!"
The US had opened the first tranche of interview slots, for dates in June and the first half of July 2022 in May.
Due to COVID, last year, the US Embassy in Delhi and the consulates in India had opened student visa interviews on June 14.
Many students who were planning to attend US universities and who had already received their student I-20 documents from US universities were waiting for their interviews.
Earlier on 24 June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held discussions with foreign countries including Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, the UK and the USA to streamline the visa appointments for Indian students.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi further said that the countries agreed to remain engaged in further easing and fast-tracking the process since the flow of students has been mutually beneficial.
"Senior MEA officials dealing with Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, UK & USA had constructive discussions with corresponding Heads of Missions/senior diplomats of these countries about streamlining student visas to Indian nationals," Bagchi tweeted.
India raised the issue of students with foreign countries and asked them to expedite and bring clarity in the visa process, sources said.
Earlier in the month, US Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina had said that despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Mission to India issued more student visas in 2021 than ever before and is looking forward to a record-breaking season this year.
Lacina also said that the US is expecting another record-breaking year in terms of issuance of visas to Indian students this summer.
Last year, the US issued visas to record 62,000 Indian students. This year, the Embassy has opened 100,000 appointments for student visas, an official said.
"We have opened tens of thousands of visa appointments and expanded our interview waiver options for students under new visa guidelines," Lacina said.
On the occasion of the Passport Seva Divas on Friday, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also said that the Central government is working to roll out e-Passports to make easier international travel and enable protection against identity theft and greater data security.
