Home >News >India >'Students cannot be promoted without final year exams': SC approves UGC guidelines
The verdict was passed in a batch of petitions filed by more than 31 students from different universities of 13 states

'Students cannot be promoted without final year exams': SC approves UGC guidelines

1 min read . 11:22 AM IST Staff Writer

The apex court also commented no state can promote final year students without final examination as ordered by UGC .

The Supreme Court on Friday said that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30.

Upholding the UGC decision to hold final year exams, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said if any state feels they can't conduct exams by that date, they must approach the UGC for new dates to hold the exam.

The verdict was passed in a batch of petitions filed by more than 31 students from different universities of 13 states and one union territory challenging the UGC July 6 circular on conducting the final term university examinations in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

The UGC had earlier said that the July 6 guidelines are based on recommendations of experts and have been made after due deliberation and it is wrong to claim that it will not be possible to conduct the final examinations in terms of the guidelines.

