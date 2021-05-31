The timing of vaccination is between 10 am and 3 pm. Students will have to produce admission confirmation letter at the center
Covid vaccine: Students going abroad for further studies can take Covid vaccine at three centers in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shared the details of venue and vaccination timing for the students planning to go abroad.
Besides these, the BMC has also shared the list of vaccination centres that will be operational on Monday. As per the BMC list, 210 vaccination centres will remain open on May 31. Of these, I82 centres will be administering the Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute and the remaining 28 centres will administer the Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech.
In a tweet posted on its Twitter handle, the BMC said, "List of centers administering Covaxin (ONLY SECOND DOSE) on 31st May, 2021 Please do carry a certificate of the first dose. 100% walk-in registration.Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m."
The civic body has also informed that those in the 45 years and above age group can now get their first as well as second dose of Covishield vaccine in the city without registration from Monday to Wednesday.
