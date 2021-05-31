Covid vaccine: Students going abroad for further studies can take Covid vaccine at three centers in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shared the details of venue and vaccination timing for the students planning to go abroad.

As per the details shared by BMC on Twitter, vaccination will take place at three places — Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, Cooper Hospital in Juhu, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East.

Please note Mumbai: There is a change in the list of centres administering vaccines for students going abroad for further studies -

You are to head to Cooper Hospital instead of KEM.



P.S Only students who are residents of Mumbai are eligible





The timing of vaccination is between 10 am and 3 pm. Students will have to produce admission confirmation letter at the center. Only students who are residents of Mumbai are eligible.

All three centres have 50 doses each of Covishield vaccine.

Besides these, the BMC has also shared the list of vaccination centres that will be operational on Monday. As per the BMC list, 210 vaccination centres will remain open on May 31. Of these, I82 centres will be administering the Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute and the remaining 28 centres will administer the Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

In a tweet posted on its Twitter handle, the BMC said, "List of centers administering Covaxin (ONLY SECOND DOSE) on 31st May, 2021 Please do carry a certificate of the first dose. 100% walk-in registration.Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m."

The civic body has also informed that those in the 45 years and above age group can now get their first as well as second dose of Covishield vaccine in the city without registration from Monday to Wednesday.

