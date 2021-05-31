Going abroad for further studies? Take Covid vaccine at these Mumbai centers

Going abroad for further studies? Take Covid vaccine at these Mumbai centers1 min read . 06:28 AM IST
- The timing of vaccination is between 10 am and 3 pm. Students will have to produce admission confirmation letter at the center
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid vaccine: Students going abroad for further studies can take Covid vaccine at three centers in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shared the details of venue and vaccination timing for the students planning to go abroad.
Covid vaccine: Students going abroad for further studies can take Covid vaccine at three centers in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shared the details of venue and vaccination timing for the students planning to go abroad.
Also Read | Maharashtra lockdown extended till 15 June
Also Read | Maharashtra lockdown extended till 15 June
As per the details shared by BMC on Twitter, vaccination will take place at three places — Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, Cooper Hospital in Juhu, Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East.
The timing of vaccination is between 10 am and 3 pm. Students will have to produce admission confirmation letter at the center. Only students who are residents of Mumbai are eligible.
Also Read | Mumbai: BMC releases list of vaccination centres for May 31
All three centres have 50 doses each of Covishield vaccine.
Besides these, the BMC has also shared the list of vaccination centres that will be operational on Monday. As per the BMC list, 210 vaccination centres will remain open on May 31. Of these, I82 centres will be administering the Covishield vaccine of Serum Institute and the remaining 28 centres will administer the Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech.
In a tweet posted on its Twitter handle, the BMC said, "List of centers administering Covaxin (ONLY SECOND DOSE) on 31st May, 2021 Please do carry a certificate of the first dose. 100% walk-in registration.Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m."
The civic body has also informed that those in the 45 years and above age group can now get their first as well as second dose of Covishield vaccine in the city without registration from Monday to Wednesday.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!