New Delhi: A teacher takes a class at a Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, as schools in the national capital reopened for students of class 10 and 12. (PTI)
Students in Delhi schools not allowed to enter premises without parents consent

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 09:04 AM IST ANI

According to the notice by the Delhi Government, only schools outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen

Just a day after schools in national capital reopened, several schools in the national capital on Tuesday did not allow students to enter school premises without the letter of consent from parents.

Speaking to ANI, Gajay Singh, Vice-Principal of Anglo Sanskrit Victoria Jubilee Senior Secondary School said, "We have asked students to come only with the consent of the parents. Without the consent letter, no entry of students will be allowed in the school premises."

"All students have been directed to follow COVID-19 guidelines. We are also making sure that students sanitise their hands regularly and maintain social distancing in the school premises. We are checking the temperature regularly of every student before they enter the school premises," he said.

A student told ANI, "Online studies were not that much helpful for me. I am taking all COVID-19 precautions. It is a good thing for us that now we can come to school daily."

According to the notice by the Delhi Government, only schools outside containment zones will be allowed to reopen. Students, teachers and staff living in these zones will not be allowed to attend schools physically.

Schools in Delhi were closed down since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi government reopened schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in the view of the upcoming board exams.

