As part of no retention policy, all students from class 1-8 will promoted to the next class without any exam in UP schools that come under the Basic Education Council.

The decision will affect lakhs of school going students of the state and has come as per the the norms mentioned under the RTE Act.

As per the notification released by the Basic Education Council, the promotion of any student from class 1 to 8 in the academic session 2022-23, will not be stopped in all council schools and recognised schools run under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council.

The students of class 1-8 will be given admission to the next class as per the rules. These students will be provided with report cards which will contain their performance assessed on the basis of annual examinations and evaluations.

Under the Right to Education Act, there is a provision to promote children from class 1 to eight to the next class. The act prohibits the retention of school students of this class under any circumstances.

"The promotion of any student from classes 1 to 8 will not be stopped in the academic session 2022-23 in council and recognized schools run under the council," said Pratap Singh Baghel, Secretary, of Basic Education Council.

Director General School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand said that the state government has no retention policy, under which no child will fail. He further informs that the order has come in accordance with RTE Act and is implemented every year .

"Its objective is to encourage the children by promoting them to the next classes along with providing them uninterrupted quality education to ensure their all-round development," he added.

School Management Committee will also conduct a meeting on the day of the declaration of annual results. The evaluated answer sheets and prepared report cards will be shown to students and guardians at the same time.

As per the order, students will get marks by converting the full marks and marks relative to 100 marks. Vijay Kiran said that teachers will prepare the report card of students by referring the last year issued order. These report cards will be made available to students by the school Principals.

