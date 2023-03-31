Students of class 1-8 to be promoted to next class without exams in Uttar Pradesh2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 07:06 AM IST
In accordance with the no retention provision of RTE Act, all school student of Class 1-8 will be promoted to next class in Uttar Pradesh without exams. Their report cards will be prepared on the basis of annual exams and evaluations
As part of no retention policy, all students from class 1-8 will promoted to the next class without any exam in UP schools that come under the Basic Education Council.
