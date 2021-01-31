The Rajasthan government on Sunday decided to reopen schools for students of classes sixth to eighth from 8 February after a gap of nearly 10 months, state chief minister Ashok Gehlot announced.

Classes will also resume for students of the first year and second year in undergraduate courses, as well as postgraduate students.

"The decision was taken in view of the decreasing Covid-19 cases in the state," said Gehlot after a meeting to review the vaccination drive in the state.

He also announced that 200 people will now be allowed to attend social events in accordance with Covid-19 preventive protocols. The state has permitted cinema halls, theatres and swimming pools to reopen too.

Rajasthan had earlier announced the resumption of classes for final year students in colleges and universities, and students of standard 9 to 12 from 18 January. Coaching centres and government training institutes were also directed to reopen.

Due to the process of Covid-19 vaccination, medical college, dental college, nursing college and paramedical college were instructed to open from 11 January.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan recorded 95 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,17,491.

With 194 fresh recoveries, the total number of recoveries goes to 3,12,564. The active number of cases stands at 2,161 till now.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Rajasthan is at 2,766 and no death due to coronavirus was reported on Sunday.

