Students protest at Punjab's LPU, rape allegation sparks outrage — What we know so far

Students of the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, Punjab, held a massive protest and went on a rampage on the campus early Sunday following unverified reports on social media about the alleged rape of a female student.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthula, Gaurav Toora, said police received information that students gathered at the LPU campus at 1:45 am and blocked a road. The students also blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway.

"Early this morning at 2 am, a large number of LPU students blocked the National Highway here," Naveen Singla, DIG Jalandhar Range, said.

Videos circulating on social media showed students at LPU damaging window panes and flower pots, and even setting some objects on fire.

A heavy police force has been deployed at the university, with police stating that the situation is now under control.

Here's all you need to know about the matter: Why are students protesting at Punjab's LPU? Police said a complaint alleged that a girl residing in the G3 hostel was raped three days ago (September 24). "The girl is a resident of the G3 hostel, but her name is not yet clear; that is part of the investigation," Naveen Singla, DIG Jalandhar Range, told ANI.

According to the police, the woman was staying at the university hostel, but has since returned to her home, purportedly after the crime took place.

Singla said, "Their [protesters] primary demand was that three days ago a girl from the G3 hostel was raped, and no action had been taken regarding this until now."

"We have received their statement. We have initiated the registration of an FIR, and they will receive a copy shortly," Singla said.

Police said protesters have other demands. "The students have some other demands as well; for instance, the female students have requested that the entire staff in the female hostels be female. So, there are some such specific demands, and we will ensure they are met by sitting down with the management,” the DIG said.

What did police say on rape allegation Police said the investigation to ascertain the facts of the incident is ongoing. Officials have not yet confirmed whether a student was raped within the university campus.

The identity of the accused is not yet known. An FIR has been registered against multiple unknown people for now, as the investigation is going on.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthula Gaurav Toora said police have no information of any such crime.

Asked about the unverified claim of an alleged rape with a female student that was circulating on social media, Toora told reporters, "We came to know that rumours were circulating here, and a large number of students gathered because of these rumours."

"I want to clarify that the police had never received any such information, so we also did not have this information. We have spoken to the student body...The students are saying that when they make complaints, their concerns are not being properly addressed. There are some misunderstandings, and we will ensure that they are resolved," Toora said.

What happens next?

Singla said that an FIR was being registered against an "unknown person for now, though the G3 hostel is mentioned in the details."

The DIG told ANI that they have received the woman’s statement regarding the alleged incident, registering a case after getting her statement.

“We have now received the information and her statement, and a case has been registered,” the DIG added.

He said police spoke to student leaders, and the student representatives are set to meet the LPU’s administration at 12 PM regarding the incident.

"We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control," Toora said.

"As for the FIR, it will be registered, and a copy will be provided to them," Singla said.

The official added that police will examine CCTV footage and other evidence. "Technically, the investigation will involve forensic analysis, CCTV footage review, and phone data analysis," said Naveen Singla.

An assessment of the property damage is being done and necessary legal action will be taken, SSP Toora said.

He assured that the investigation will be conducted scientifically.