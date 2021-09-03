1 min read.Updated: 03 Sep 2021, 06:56 AM ISTLivemint
She also said the eligibility criteria has been revised from 75 per cent to 60 per cent so that more students can benefit from the initiative
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said students who have secured 60 per cent marks in state board exams would be eligible for the 'Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme’.
