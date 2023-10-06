Students shoot at teacher in Agra, threaten ‘to fire 40 bullets in six months', video viral
Two students shot their teacher on his left leg over an alleged dispute. The two minors also threatened the victim of more such attacks in future.
In a chilling incidents, two minors shot at their former teacher in the leg outside their coaching institute in Agra. After the attack, the two boasted their act in an online video. Moreover, they also threatened to shoot 39 more bullets at the teacher in six months later.