Studios bet on family entertainers, multi-starrers
There’s a clear shift with renowned film-makers of the 90s, Rajkumar Santoshi and Anil Sharma, lining up projects after a long hiatus, said industry insiders
New Delhi: The success of films like Gadar 2 and Jawan has not only revived careers of yesteryear actors like Sunny Deol but has opened the doors for filmmakers of the 1990s to experiment with genres, such as action dramas, comedies as well as family entertainers, to cater to the demand of diverse audiences including the small-town moviegoers.