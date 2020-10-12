Study calls for price regulation of Ayurvedic medicines

NEW DELHI: Given the surge in popularity and sales of Ayurvedic products amid the coronavirus pandemic, a study has called for price regulation of such medicines and formulations, especially in reference to Chyawanprash , because of the huge variation in cost across brands.

As per a research published in the September issue of World Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science, the cost of poly-herbal Ayurvedic formulation Chyanwanprash, across different brands available in the domestic market, varies the most - about 48.82%.

About 17 Chyawanprash formulations were analysed, with their cost ranging from ₹170 per 500 gram to ₹253.

“Looking at these price variations, cost of the ayurvedic drug is to be controlled in effective way. There is need to focus on developing drug price control policies for ayurvedic medicines which minimise the financial burden on an individual," it said.

In India, there is no control on prices of ayurvedic medicine, unlike for other drugs.

Chyawanprash is an ancient Ayurvedic poly-herbal formulation and has gained immense popularity worldwide recently because of its immunity boosting properties.

Authoritative texts recommend that chyawanprash should consumed primarily for rejuvenation purpose. It is further indicated for kasa (broadly cough) - and svasa (broadly breathing and lung functions) - meaning for health (to build immunity) and improvement of functioning of the lungs and for providing resistance to the body. It is recommended for common infections, allergies such cough, cold and as immunity booster amid the pandemic, researchers noted.

The Ministry of AYUSH has released self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to boosting immunity for which it has recommended daily intake of Chyawanprash.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said as per information available through clinical studies, individuals consuming Chyawanprash regularly show improved immunity.

FMCG companies such as Dabur has seen a 400% surge in demand for their product. Upakarma Ayurveda, an Indian Ayurvedic brand founded in 2017, saw sales soar 55-60% month-on-month during the pandemic.

