Study declares Mizoram as India's 'happiest state'
- The report further noted that this state is the second one in India to have achieved 100% literacy.
A recent study carried out by Rajesh K Pillania, a professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram, has declared Mizoram as the happiest state in India.
As per a report by ANI, the state has attained a 100% literacy rate and provides its students with opportunities to develop their skills and abilities even under challenging conditions.
The report further noted that this state is the second one in India to have achieved 100% literacy.
"Mizoram's happiness index is based on six parameters including family relationships, work-related issues, social issues and philanthropy, religion, COVID-19's effect on happiness, and physical and mental health," the report said.
"A student of the Government Mizo High School (GMHS) in Aizawl, Mizoram, has had to face many difficulties since his father abandoned his family when he was young. Despite this, he remains optimistic and excels in his studies. He hopes to become a chartered accountant or appear for civil services exams if his first choice does not work out," the report said.
Likewise, a student in 10th grade studying at GMHS aims to pursue a career in the National Defence Academy (NDA).
His parents' occupations include his father working at a milk factory and his mother is a homemaker. They are optimistic about their future due to the opportunities provided by the school.
"Our teachers are our best friends, we are not scared or shy of sharing with them anything," one student said. The teachers in Mizoram regularly meet with students and their parents to address any problems they may be facing.
The report also highlighted that every child within the Mizo community, irrespective of their gender, begins earning at an early age.
"No task is considered too small and youths typically find employment around the age of 16 or 17. This is encouraged, and there is no discrimination between girls and boys," it said.
Despite having a considerable number of broken families, Mizoram's children do not feel left alone due to having many peers in similar situations, working mothers, and financial independence from a young age.
Sister Lalrinmawii Khiangte emphasizes that when both males and females are taught to become self-reliant and not dependent on each other, there is no need for an unhealthy living arrangement in a couple.
