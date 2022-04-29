Study reveals this can significantly reduce Covid-19 spread. Read here

Using an agent-based simulation model of Covid-19 spread, the researchers projected the impact of various school reopening strategies: complete closure, alternating school days where one cohort attended in person twice a week, and another group on the opposite days, younger children only, and regular. Results showed that compared to schools reopening with regular attendance, the percentage of the population infected reduced by 13, 11, 9, and 6% with each respective strategy, the researchers said. They concluded that some level of closure -- younger children only, alternating days, and completely remote -- offers significant reduction in community-wide infections.

