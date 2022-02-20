It is no secret that Indian Railways , one of the world's largest rail networks, travels through some of the most stunning routes across the country to help people commute in a relatively inexpensive way.

Routes of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway or the Konkan Railway are known for how soothing they can be for travellers.

The Indian Railways took to Twitter on Sunday to add another route to the list.

“Picturesque! Catch a glimpse of a EMU train crossing the lovely green landscape near Gummidipoondi railway station in Chennai Division, Southern Railway (sic)," wrote the railways, giving credits to a Yuvarajan for the photo.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier this week that making Indian Railways modern, safe and convenient is the top priority of the government.

"Making Railways modern, safe and convenient is among the top priority of our government. Even Covid could not deviate us from our commitment to this cause. The Railways has made new records in freight transportation in last two years," he said.

In the union budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a total of ₹7,134.56 crore was earmarked for taking up various railway projects in Tamil Nadu.

Southern Railway also bagged the highest allotment in the last three years, to the tune of ₹2,374 crore, for taking up safety works, Southern Railway General Manager AK Agarwal said on Thursday.

“Southern Railway was allocated ₹7,134.56 crore for FY 2022-23 in addition to ₹1,064.34 crore which was extra budgetary resource. Of the total outlay, ₹1,445.85 crore has been earmarked for doubling projects, ₹346.80 crore for taking up gauge conversion," said Agarwal.

A sum of ₹59 crore was allotted for the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi new line project and ₹125 crore for the doubling of Madurai-Bodinayakkanur line.

Agarwal said ₹303.42 crore has been allotted for railway electrification works in Tamil Nadu while an outlay of ₹789 crore was made for the ongoing Rail Videsh Nigam Ltd (RVNL) projects including ₹50 crore for construction of a new Pamban bridge in Rameswaram.

