Subdued  box  office  hits  big-budget  Bollywood  movies

After S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, trade experts say superhero flick Brahmastra may find it tough to recoup its investment fully any time soon. The film, produced at a budget of over ₹350 crore, has made around ₹248 crore in domestic box office collections, translating into a ₹124 crore share for producers Star Studios, which is also retaining the satellite and digital rights for their platforms. Trade experts say the box office is yet to recover to fully support such ultra-expensive films though producers are conceiving these as franchises that will pay off in the long term with multiple spin-offs. Earlier this year, distributors and theatre owners who paid over ₹400 crore to acquire the rights of RRR had not been able to recoup their investments. Trade experts said the film couldn’t achieve the box office collections it could have if it had been released before the pandemic. The period drama had underperformed, particularly in the Hindi-speaking belt, making less than ₹275 crore as compared to the ₹510 crore made by Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2- The Conclusion in 2017.

