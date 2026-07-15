Subdued rainfall to persist over west-central, south peninsular and northwest India: IMD

New Delhi: Rainfall activity is expected to remain subdued over west-central and south Peninsular India over the next seven days, while the plains of northwest India are also likely to see below-normal rainfall for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

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The subdued rainfall is expected to affect several parts of the country. In the northwestern region, this includes the western Himalayan region—comprising Jammu & Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand—as well as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

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In central India, parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to experience light rainfall. Across South Peninsular India, below-normal rainfall is forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Lakshadweep.

Amid low pressure The weak rainfall outlook for the central and southern parts of the country comes even as a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is set to trigger widespread rain across eastern and northeastern India. IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over East and Northeast India, East Uttar Pradesh and the western Himalayan region through the week. Odisha is likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers on 16 and 17 July.

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According to IMD, heavy rainfall in Odisha may lead to localized flooding and waterlogging in low-lying and urban areas, disrupting traffic and reducing visibility. IMD also warned of landslides and damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

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During the past 24 hours, Odisha and Tripura recorded very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm, while heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) was recorded over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bihar.

The IMD also warned of heatwave conditions over parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu on 16 July. Hot and humid weather is expected to persist over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh through the week.

The subdued rainfall over central and southern India could slow the recovery in soil moisture and delay kharif crop progress in rain-fed regions, even as eastern states receive excess rainfall.

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About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



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