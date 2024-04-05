The factually incorrect remark by Kangana Ranaut, who referred to Subhas Chandra Bose as India's first Prime Minister, has triggered a meme fest on X (formerly Twitter). But, the controversial statement shed light on Bose's establishment of a self-proclaimed government --Azad Hind, wherein he declared himself as the prime minister. Here's all you need to know about this lesser-known historical event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the unversed, the actress and the BJP leader said during an interview, "Tell me one thing, when we got independence, where did India's first PM Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose go?"

Here's all you need to know about the Azad Hind government: On October 21, 1943, Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji, established the government of Azad Hind (Free India) in Singapore during World War II, and declared himself as the Prime Minister, Head of State, and Minister of War. Captain Dr. Lakshmi Swaminathan led the women's organisation and commanded the Rani Jhansi Regiment, Asia's first women-only battle brigade, within the Indian National Army.

Azad Hind, or Arzi Hukumat-e-Azad Hind, was backed by Japan, Nazi Germany, the Italian Social Republic, and their allies.

The Government proclaimed authority over Indian civilians and military personnel in the regions of Southeast Asia then occupied by the British. They established various institutions including a currency (the Azad Hind currency), courts, and a civil code.

Bose aimed to launch an armed struggle to free India from British rule under the banner of Azad Hind as he was convinced that it was the only way to achieve independence for India.

Bose's death was seen as the end to the Azad Hind movement. The Second World War also ended in 1945 with the defeat of the Axis powers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other senior leaders have time and again showered praises on Bose and the role of that 'Azad Hind' government in providing a vision for a "strong undivided India".

(With inputs from NDTV and Times of India)

