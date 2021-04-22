Subhash Chandra denies having stake in Dish TV

“The (Essel) Group is extremely thankful to Jawahar Goel, promoter and managing director of Dish TV India Ltd. Goel has extended support, in the form of a substantial portion of his equity in the mentioned listed entity, as security for the credit facilities availed by Subhash Chandra Group. The Group is confident and fully committed to return the mentioned security cover back to Jawahar Goel and his family," a statement on behalf of Ronak Jatwala, official spokesperson of the Subhash Chandra Group said.

