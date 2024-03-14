Subhash Chandra suppressed facts, Sebi tells tribunal
The markets regulator said Chandra had asked the Bombay High Court to declare Sebi’s investigation illegal on 5 March, days before he made his arguments before the Securities Appellate Tribunal.
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has told the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) that Zee’s Subhash Chandra suppressed facts in a case pertaining to alleged diversion of funds.
