Business News/ News / India/  Two Jharkhand Jaguar Force jawans die in clash with maoists in Chaibasa
Two Jharkhand Jaguar Force jawans die in clash with maoists in Chaibasa

 1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 12:12 PM IST Livemint

Two personnel from the Jharkhand Jaguar Force were killed in a confrontation with Maoists in West Singhbhum district.

West Singhbhum, Aug 11 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police busted a Naxal hideout in a major search operation, in the dense forest of Tonto village, near Chaibasa in West Singhbhum on Friday. During the encounter, one CRPF personnel lost his life, while the other was severely injured and further airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. (ANI Photo) (Sanjib Kumar Dutta)Premium
West Singhbhum, Aug 11 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police busted a Naxal hideout in a major search operation, in the dense forest of Tonto village, near Chaibasa in West Singhbhum on Friday. During the encounter, one CRPF personnel lost his life, while the other was severely injured and further airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. (ANI Photo) (Sanjib Kumar Dutta)

Two personnel from the Jharkhand Jaguar Force, a unit of the state police, lost their lives during a confrontation with Maoists in a tragic incident occurred in the West Singhbhum district.

As reported by PTI citing a senior police official, the gunfight took place in the Tonto area late on Monday night.

"The two jawans, identified as Amit Tiwari and Gautam Kumar, were killed in a Maoist ambush," West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The incident took place a few days after a CRPF jawan was killed and another was injured in an encounter with Maoists in the same area. A combing operation was underway in the area.

Earlier on Friday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable Sushant Kumar Khuntia who lost his life during an encounter with Naxals in Chaibasa.

Also Read: Inside Jharkhand's Singhbhum, the worst constituency in India

An encounter with naxals in the Kolhan area in Jharkhand led to the loss of CRPF constable Sushant Kumar Khuntia's life, while Munna Lal Yadav sustained injuries.

"During the drive when the team was going ahead, they had an encounter with naxals. In this CRPF constable, Sushant Kumar Khuntia and Munna Lal Yadav were injured. We evacuated them but sadly Sushant Kumar lost his life. Munna Lal at present is out of danger," AV Homkar, IG Operations told ANI.

The operation has yielded significant results, including destroying a major naxal camp, as authorities target top Maoist leader Misir Besra.

Also Read: Witch hunting | Victims of superstition

"In the Kolhan area CRPF, Jharkhand police, CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar and other state forces are continuously carrying out a drive against naxals. In the past two days, we have gained huge successes as well. Two days ago in an encounter, a big camp of naxals was destroyed. This encounter was mainly against the top Maoist Misir Besra," Homkar added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 12:12 PM IST
